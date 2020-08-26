Traders Buy High Volume of PBF Logistics Call Options (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,197% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Shares of PBFX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.