Traders Purchase Large Volume of Intuit Call Options (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,793 call options.

Intuit stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.91. The stock had a trading volume of 57,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $337.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.91 and a 200 day moving average of $280.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

