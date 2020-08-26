Traders Purchase Large Volume of Taubman Centers Call Options (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,293 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the average daily volume of 386 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after buying an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after buying an additional 408,711 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 74.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $83,760,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 718,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

