TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,134,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,754,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

TRXC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransEnterix by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

