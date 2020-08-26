TransferCoin (TX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $346.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $135,404.64 and approximately $346.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

