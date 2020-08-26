Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.22. 28,719,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 28,877,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DNB Markets cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 877,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,249 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 372,997 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 181,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

