TravelNote (TVNT) Price Down 50.7% Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One TravelNote token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $1,531.51 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.