Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.27. Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 5,710 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Company Profile (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

