Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE TM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,536. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. Trigon Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

