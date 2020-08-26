TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will report $179.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.30 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $970.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $960.05 million to $984.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $956.72 million, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $972.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $666,069.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares in the company, valued at $8,929,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,101 shares of company stock worth $14,173,973. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.90. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

