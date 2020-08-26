Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.30 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SOHO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company had a trading volume of 138,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.80. The stock has a market cap of $373.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

