Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 561,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 188,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In related news, insider Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 268,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$71,286.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,216,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,243,569.16.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

