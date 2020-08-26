TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $196,313.47 and $34,010.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01669470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00194800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154372 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

