Truegame 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,510.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $122,250.31 and approximately $5,510.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.20 or 0.05653914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

