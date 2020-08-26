Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

