TrustSwap Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00008047 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $63.47 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,250 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

