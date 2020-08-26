TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 81,014,158,435 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

