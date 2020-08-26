Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 35.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $8,710,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $156,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.