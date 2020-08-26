U Network Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $287,604.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.