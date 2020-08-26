U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $261,035.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.