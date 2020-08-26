Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $584,551,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. 758,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,827,218. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

