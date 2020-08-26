Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

