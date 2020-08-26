Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,366.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $54,366.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

