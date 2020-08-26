UBS Group AG Acquires 12,427 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

