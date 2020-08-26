UBS Group AG Acquires 22,435 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

