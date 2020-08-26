UBS Group AG Acquires 2,954 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,875 shares of company stock worth $232,864. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

