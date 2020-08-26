UBS Group AG Acquires 6,726 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1,104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $1,364,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $987,302.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $28,892,888. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

