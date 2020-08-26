UBS Group AG Acquires 82,350 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 227.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 551,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 481,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE STL opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

