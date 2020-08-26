UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 53,044 GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $8,306,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Shares of NYSE GAN opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

