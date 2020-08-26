UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Tenneco worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $509.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.