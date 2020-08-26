UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 400.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.4% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 256,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

