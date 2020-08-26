UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Navient by 106.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navient by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 132.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

