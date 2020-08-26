UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

