UBS Group AG Grows Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

