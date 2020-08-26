UBS Group AG Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

NYSE:IRT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.10. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

