UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.45% of Stereotaxis worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 202,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 17.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 573.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

STXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Stereotaxis news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 44,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $226,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 39,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $207,160.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,887 shares of company stock valued at $778,335 over the last three months. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

