UBS Group AG Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,664,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 831,686 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 979,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 970,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 941,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of SCS opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

