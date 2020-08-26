UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Core-Mark worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 534,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.