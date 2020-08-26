UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.22% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

FAN stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

