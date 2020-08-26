UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 34,182 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

