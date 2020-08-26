UBS Group AG Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.27. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

