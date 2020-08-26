UBS Group AG Has $1.37 Million Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -210.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

