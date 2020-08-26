UBS Group AG Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tennant by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tennant by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of TNC opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

