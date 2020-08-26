UBS Group AG Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Petmed Express worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 228.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 31.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PETS opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

