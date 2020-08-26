UBS Group AG Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,041.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.96. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.