UBS Group AG Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 368,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Opko Health worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

OPK opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.