UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 8,719.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of TCG BDC worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 149.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.14. TCG BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.68%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

