UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Dril-Quip worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE DRQ opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.