UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,465 shares of company stock worth $10,356,209. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

