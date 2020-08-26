UBS Group AG Purchases 167,582 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Meet Group worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $455.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.84. Meet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

MEET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Meet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

